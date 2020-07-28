Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $2.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $20.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $33.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.85 million, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBIO. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $791,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,973,550 shares of company stock valued at $144,086,787. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

