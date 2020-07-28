TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Stock Price Up 8.8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) shot up 8.8% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72, 2,961,785 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,212,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

