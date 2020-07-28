Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 14.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,737.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 32,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $968,385.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,073.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $689,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.57. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

