Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.60

News coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. Trigon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

