United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $127.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

