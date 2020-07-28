Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Universal Forest Products traded as high as $57.73 and last traded at $57.71, 476,136 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 367,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,844 shares of company stock valued at $765,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 218.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 591.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

