Uponor (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Uponor (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS UPNRF opened at $17.35 on Monday. Uponor has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Get Uponor alerts:

Uponor Company Profile

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.