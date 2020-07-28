Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,843 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Upwork by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Upwork by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

UPWK opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Upwork’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $1,699,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,902.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

