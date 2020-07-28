Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Vereit worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VER. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,859,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,843,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.