Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after buying an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at $207,854,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 1,030.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,343 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verisign by 46.2% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 51.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 879,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 297,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

