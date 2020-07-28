Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

VZ stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

