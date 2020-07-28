Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price

News stories about Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Arbutus Biopharma earned a news sentiment score of -3.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Arbutus Biopharma’s ranking:

Several analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

ABUS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $307.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.83.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

