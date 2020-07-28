Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 14,625 Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 510.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 430,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 18.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $610.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.88. Sohu.com Ltd – has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.