Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,758 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 347,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $27,358,291.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,959,767 shares in the company, valued at $626,752,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,621,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 948,252 shares of company stock worth $74,335,194. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

