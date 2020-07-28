Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 184,227 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,146,000 after buying an additional 3,880,203 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $23,622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 77,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

