Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sogou by 173.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

NYSE SOGO opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.04. Sogou Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $257.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

