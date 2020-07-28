Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.