Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $149,000 Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 309,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE RPAI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.