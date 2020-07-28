Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 22.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

