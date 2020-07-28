Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $225,000 Position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 72.0% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 928,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,161,000 after buying an additional 388,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter valued at $46,932,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 50.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 162,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at $13,728,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at $13,094,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

CBPO stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.82. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.