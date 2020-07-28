Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYND. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WYND opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.