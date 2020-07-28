Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $211,000 in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

