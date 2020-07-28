Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after buying an additional 635,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $383,356,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

