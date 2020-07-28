Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $8,251,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of CCK opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

