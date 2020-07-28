Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $589.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enerplus from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.