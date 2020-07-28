Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 45,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

