Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 11,698 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 75.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meet Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Meet Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Meet Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meet Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Meet Group during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Meet Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEET shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $445.88 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meet Group Inc has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.00.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

