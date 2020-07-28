Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,854 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $11,934,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

GPS opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.51.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

