Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IMV by 172.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 380.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMV opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. Imv Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

IMV Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV).

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.