Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Co cut Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

