Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

