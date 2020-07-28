Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,725,000 after buying an additional 58,889 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IAA by 275.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IAA by 277.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,154,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAA by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,927,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

