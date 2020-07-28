Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 414.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 60.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,228,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,592,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $560,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE TTM opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.