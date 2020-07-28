Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 71.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

RCI opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.