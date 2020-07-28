Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 71.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
RCI opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
