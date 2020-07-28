Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.