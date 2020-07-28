Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $211,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.