Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,522 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 134.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $156.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,483 shares of company stock valued at $179,704. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

