Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 86,265 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $225,151.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,200.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Larry Zhang acquired 20,153 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,290.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,497,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,862. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

