Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBMG stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $267.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

