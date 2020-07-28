VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VIVENDI SA/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $26.24 on Friday. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

