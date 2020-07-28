Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

