Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

