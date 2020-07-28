Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 264,545 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 351,891 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 575,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $256,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $461.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

