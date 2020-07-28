Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 10.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.