Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

