WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,846.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,291.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

