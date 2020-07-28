Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

WMB stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.