Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Position Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

