Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,004 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after buying an additional 816,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $310,697,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after buying an additional 195,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

