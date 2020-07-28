Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 597751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

